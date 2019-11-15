Fiji commended for its leadership on ocean-related issues

The President of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly has commended Fiji for its leadership on Oceans issues.

Dr Tijjani Muhammad-Bande is on an official visit and says Fiji has been doing a great job.

He says the UN is looking forward to working with Fiji on various aspects.

“The threat to the environment the whole question of the year 2020 and what it means for Fiji, 50 years of independence is extremely important. For the United Nations, 75 years is also extremely significant.”

Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum echoed similar sentiments.

“Fiji is welcoming our 50th year of independence as the United Nations enters its 75th year so 2020 is a milestone for both of us, it’s clear that our corporation is entering a new era as well as we have explored a number of new ways the United Nations can support sustainable development aspirations in Fiji and indeed across the entire Pacific.”

There were discussions between the President and the Acting Prime Minister on how to help safeguard marine resources.