Fiji commended for being able to turn things around

Fiji has been commended for being able to turn things around effectively after being hit by the second wave of COVID-19.

This has been shared by the Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific Zed Seselja who is currently in the country.

Following his traditional welcome ceremony at the Mount Saint Mary’s school in Nadi today, Senator Seselja says Fiji has done exceptionally well in trying to recover from the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement



[Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific Zed Seselja]

He says this has been led by the high vaccination rate.

“The people of Fiji have always been in our hearts and our Prime Minister who at many times talked about how the Fijian Vuvale and remembering that we are on this earth together and we look to share the good times and the bad and there have been some bad times recently but we have great hope for the times ahead.”

The Australian Minister will be in the West until tomorrow before he travels to Suva for several meetings.

Seselja adds that he is looking forward to hearing from the various representatives over the next few days.