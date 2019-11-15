Fiji commemorates life of Mahatma Gandhi

The 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi was commemorated last night at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School hall in Suva.

The Indian High Commission to Fiji along with the management of Mahatma Gandhi School organized an event to appreciate and commemorate the contributions he made in people’s lives.

Minister for Employment, Productivity, Industrial Relations and Youth and Sports Parveen Kumar says during these times of crisis and uncertainty we must follow in Gandhi’s way of faith.

He says we must be steadfast and work together as a country to tackle the implications of the pandemic.

“Today as we remember Gandhi Ji we must remember that his victories in bringing about social justice were hard fought that in Fiji like elsewhere in the world we do not lose this hard fought victories that has brought us equality”

Kumar says Mahatma Gandhi will always be remembered for his life teachings and values which all must follow.

He says the celebration of his life gives us time to reflect and think about the values of peace, honesty and humility.

Mahatma Gandhi is remembered most for his truthfulness, non-violent resistance, and forgiving nature.