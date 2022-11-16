Fiji Coconut Millers is looking to export coconut water

[Source: Healthline]

Fiji Coconut Millers Board Chair Raj Sharma says there is a vast demand for coconut water abroad.

Sharma says the company is looking to extend the shelf life of the coconut water they are producing which is already in the market.

He says they are working on adding preservatives to their product.

“So, we looking at three months or six months on that. We have recruited a person, a chemist to look after that because there is a huge demand for coconut water overseas and for that we will be targeting our Western and Central Division (coconut) plants.”

Currently, the coconut water produced by Fiji Coconut Millers has a shelf life of two to three weeks.