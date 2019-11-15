Fiji Coconut Millers to reduce oil imports

Following the re-branding after three decades, the Fiji Coconut Millers Limited is now focusing on increasing its export market.

This will also help in reducing the import bill on cooking oil.

Chair, Raj Sharma says Fiji spends around $17 million on importing cooking oil while exports stand at just over two-million dollars.

Fiji’s main export market is currently Malaysia.

Sharma says with a consistent supply of copra, they are now focusing on diversifying their products.

He says work has started on coconut cooking oil for which they have invested $300,000 on new machinery.

“We have got the first batch of cooking oil but we have sent it to Australia for lab test because when we consider health and food safety so we have sent it to our labs in Australia to have it tested so that quality is never compromised and we looking at it to roll out by end of this month or early next month.”

He adds the name change from Fiji Copra Millers to Fiji Coconut Millers Private Limited is also working towards their advantage

“There has been a lot of interest after the name has changed. Yesterday we received an email from NZ that someone intends to buy our coconut oil over there. But we looking at having a sound footing in the local market for that natural coconut oil to be over here which people have been using in 70s and 80s for cooking oil and that is the first thing we want. We want a local market share of about 10 percent on the cooking oil.”

There are 250 registered copra farmers while the unregistered stands at more than 900 farmers.