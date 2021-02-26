Fiji clings on Trade Expo to attract international markets

The Fijian Government is working closely with Investment Fiji to ensure our monthly virtual Trade Expo series are effective.

Trade Minister, Faiyaz Koya, says they’re banking on this platform to at least revive our economy which has been crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This month’s virtual trade expo was officially opened yesterday and the Minister says it is imperative to market our products and brands to win key international markets.

“Each month the expo series targets different market such New Zealand, Australia, Japan, China, Indonesia, India, Europe and the USA who have the opportunity to see Fiji’s premium brands across six different categories.”

Koya adds Investment Fiji will continue to push for our unique brands ranging from health and cosmetics, food and beverages, fashion and apparel, manufactured goods, primary industries and business process outsourcing.