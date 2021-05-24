Fiji climate change portal launched

A redesigned Fiji Climate Change portal was launched this afternoon by Minister for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The Minister says the portal will not only act as the central information hub for climate change policy, programmes, and updates, but it will also have more clarity about Fiji’s response to the climate crisis.

Sayed-Khaiyum says people can gather information such as projects and funding and allow for faster information sharing.

“We want everyone to be committed and active in the struggle. We need to be sure that information is easily available, as you know there is a lot of misinformation regarding such matters.”

The portal also will benefit businesses, government ministries, international organisations, civic society and students, providing knowledge on where Fiji is heading and how they can contribute.

“We are not forgetting our private citizens. Every citizens needs to be heart of combating and adapting to climate change and we’ll start by making sure our citizens are informed. We will reduce our carbon footprints and adapt to climate change by action both large and small.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government is committed to playing its part in advocating for strong global action and holding partners accountable for their financing and emission reduction commitments.