Fiji China relations continue to strengthen

It’s the Year of the Rat in the Chinese Lunar New Year and early celebrations were held in Suva yesterday.

China’s Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo says formal diplomatic relations turn 45 years old in 2020, an auspicious year for Fiji which is celebrating its half a century of independence.

The joint celebrations of the Fiji Chinese community symbolic of the strong ties here and the continued strengthening of the partnership.

“We look forward to working together with the government of Fiji to add more dimensions to the China Fiji comprehensive strategic partnership pushing the relations to a new level and creating a better future for both countries and peoples.”

While the actual Spring Festival is on the 25th, President for the Fiji Chinese Association Jenny Seeto says the early celebration is an ode to the growing community.

“But we are celebrating the Spring Festival today as a family community. Chinese New Year is a significant event for the Chinese locally and globally. This year we welcome the Year of the Rat.”

According to the Chinese zodiac, rats symbolize vitality and intelligence.