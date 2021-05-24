Fiji-China bilateral trade shows strong growth

The bilateral trade between Fiji and China has shown strong growth in the first nine months of this year.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Qian Bo says the overall trade rose 37.6 percent year on year.

“China’s import increased significantly by 2.7 times. Approximately 55,000 tonnes of woodchips valued at $6.4 million were exported to China in May which inject confidence into the Fiji Pine Group.”

Article continues after advertisement

Bo adds they hope to further increase and improve trade between the two countries moving forward.

The Chinese Ambassador adds that their focus is also on improving local infrastructures.