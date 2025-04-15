Fiji charts digital future with inclusive growth plan

The National Development Plan outlines clear ambitions for building a digital and inclusive future where technology is accessible to all and plays a key role in driving sustainable growth and development.

This includes improving digital literacy in communities, expanding infrastructure in schools, and strengthening partnerships with civil society and the private sector.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communication Manoa Kamikamica emphasized that this plan will open up significant opportunities for vulnerable groups, with a particular focus on empowering women and ensuring their active participation in the digital economy.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will revamp the Centre project, which brings digital technologies into our unconnected classrooms and communities. Additionally, the DigitalAll Project is empowering women by providing them with the necessary digital skills and resources to thrive in the digital age.”



Communication Minister, Manoa Kamikamica.

Kamikamica adds that they are working with relevant stakeholders from diverse groups to bring different perspectives, foster creativity, and enhance decision-making processes, ultimately leading to better business outcomes.

He urges the government, businesses, civil society, development partners, and the broader community to come together and actively support this initiative.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.