Fiji chairs forum fisheries committee

Fiji was appointed the Chair of the Forum Fisheries Official Committee meeting that commenced this week.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Fisheries, Pene Baleinabuli, says more effort is needed to address the increasingly complex issues involving sustainable management of fisheries and other emerging issues.

Baleinabuli they’re all working together through national, regional and sub-regional arrangements in terms of trade, fish processing, revamped licensing modules of national fleets and employment of nationals.

This he adds is among many other observed initiatives including their fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

FFA Director-General, Dr Manu Tupou-Roosen while welcoming Baleinabuli’s appointment says they recognize members’ leadership in rising to the challenges faced by COVID-19.

Tupou-Roosen adds they’re working to maintain the collaboration and cooperation leading to the collective agreement for our Blue Pacific Region.

The virtual meeting was attended by representatives of the 17-member countries of the FFA together with the region’s development partners.

FFC is the governing body of the Forum Fisheries Agency.

It meets annually to approve the budget and work programme of the FFA.