Fiji celebrating the achievements of Girmitiyas

The resilience of indentured labourers through the painful Girmit era is an inspiration for all Fijians.

Minister for Heritage, Premila Kumar says Girmitiyas and their descendants have made huge contributions in all facets of Fijian life.

Kumar says Fiji has gone through many challenges and difficulties to become what it is today — a proud and united country.

Article continues after advertisement

“Indentured labourers have done a lot to develop Fiji as a modern state. Their sacrifice and struggles nourished Fiji’s economy. The people who came to Fiji, they were made to work on sugarcane, cotton and copra farms.”

Kumar says people endured hardships and made a life for themselves after the indenture system was over.

Between 1879 and 1916 over 60,000 indentured labourers came from various parts of India to work in the cane plantations under British rule.