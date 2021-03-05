Fiji celebrates new dawn

The Commonwealth Day celebration is also a new dawn for Fiji following the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines.

While officiating at the Commonwealth Day together with the International Women’s Day celebrations at the State House this morning, President Major General Retired, Jioji Konrote, says this is a major bold step by the government.

Major General Retired Konrote also thanked the commonwealth member countries that supported the initiative.

Article continues after advertisement

“As that new dawn is arriving, we should be proud that we are meeting together as a true commonwealth relations as in times like this that we need to be more caring and compassionate to one another and work together selflessly.”

While delivering her majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Commonwealth-State message, British High Commissioner to Fiji, George Edgar, says this is a time to reflect on the experience we faced last year as COVID-19 ravaged Commonwealth Countries.

“Starry examples of courage, commitment and selfless dedication and duty have been demonstrated in every commonwealth nation and territories notably by those working on our frontline who have been delivering health care and other public services in their communities.”

The Commonwealth Day themed Delivering a Common Future – innovating, connecting and transforming” was attended by the Prime Minister, Government officials and members of the Diplomatic corps.

There are 54 Commonwealth countries including Africa, Asia, America, Europe and the Pacific.