News

Fiji Care COVID insurance product launched

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 27, 2021 6:50 am

The Fiji Care COVID insurance product has been launched last night.

The cover of $60,000 includes isolation, PCR testing, medical assistance and repatriation.

It’s for 15 days and is applicable from the date of travel for visitors.

The insurance package can be purchased by travelers through the Fiji Visitors Insurance Portal online.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this product will ensure Fiji is portrayed as taking the leading role in ensuring visitors are safe.

“Australians or Americans who want to come to Fiji know that Fiji is a safe place to go to and they are probably reading the statement by the PS online and they know what statements and red zone and they now know there is an insurance product and all those things matter.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says partnering with the private sector is critical.

He says the insurance will provide peace of mind for visitors and mitigate risks.

 

