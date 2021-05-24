Fiji cannot compete with salaries in UAE

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji cannot compete with salaries offered to our skilled nurses by overseas hospitals.

He was responding to a question by Opposition MP Inosi Kuridrani, on what plans the Ministry has to improve the working conditions of nurses and their salaries.

Sayed-Khaiyum says some of them may not be happy with the working conditions, but the government has reinstated their overtime.

He stressed the nurses are the only ones who get overtime in the F salary band.

The Minister highlighted the salary increment that took place in some of the different categories of the nurses, went up by 39 to 42 percent.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds, it is not just simply the question of resignation, but they are going overseas where the pay is three or four times more than what they get here.

“So don’t just come here and say they’ve resigned therefore, there is something bad. But they are going for alternative employers that maybe offering them lots of money. We cannot actually offer them that amount of money. We cannot compete with the salaries in UAE. Those guys have oil. We don’t have oil.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the other reason why some of them are resigning is because they are joining some private hospitals locally.

“The MIOT facility, some of the nurses I’ve seen there have actually gone from the public health sector, some of them have gone from Suva Private there, so there is the movement of people. De Asa’s hospital, there is a hospital in Walu Bay. I have some other companies that want to set-up private clinics as well. Zen’s they employ so many nurses.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the problem for the government is they are losing people who have been actually trained by them.