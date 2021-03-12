Home

Fiji cannot be passive in the face of the pandemic: PM

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 16, 2021 12:50 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji cannot be passive in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bainimarama says the vaccination of frontline workers has given a glimpse of a day in the near future when we return to normal and reopen the borders.

The Prime Minister adds throughout the COVID-19 ordeal, the government has attempted to keep the economy as strong as possible.

He says the government has not stop building nor has it stopped striving while awaiting the pandemic to pass.

Bainimarama says when the economy starts accelerating again, it will have the benefit of an infrastructure that was better, stronger, more efficient and more resilient than it was when the COVID virus tried to defeat us.

