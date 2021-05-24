Home

Full Coverage
News

Fiji Cancer Society hopes to raise $100K

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
October 20, 2021 12:25 pm
Communication Officer, Grace Lowata.

The COVID-19 pandemic did not deter Fiji Cancer Society from fundraising to help Fijians battling cancer.

Communication Officer, Grace Lowata says this year they are going big on virtual awareness.

She adds they are continuously receiving donations from corporate organizations.

Article continues after advertisement

“With the support of the clinicians and survivors we were able to zoom in. For the funds, they were able to raise funds within their corporate bodies and business and they were able to donate”

Fiji Cancer Society hopes to fundraise $100,000 this year so it can continue its support services to cancer victims.

 

