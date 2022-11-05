Fiji Cancer Society gets $100k donation

The Fiji Cancer Society today received a $100,000 donation from Challenge Group of Companies in Lautoka.

Financial Controller Rimal Mogam says they have extended a helping hand to boost the support to those impacted with cancer and the advocacy work carried out across the country.

Mogam says as part of their corporate social responsibility they have decided to give towards the fight against the biggest killer in the country.

“We trust that the funding will be of some assistance to our loved ones who are battling this disease and also boost the hardworking volunteers and the Fiji Cancer Society.”

From January to September, the society has registered 332 cancer patients, they have reached out to 1,779 Fijians, provided cervical screening to 499 women, done 741 breast cancer examinations and conducted PSA testing to 74 men.

Fiji Cancer Society CEO Belinda Chan says the funds given by the Challenge Group of Companies is overwhelming and they are grateful for the donation.

Chan says this will be used to help ease the burden for patients not only through the psychosocial support they offer but also with the provision of medical consumables and day-to-day items.