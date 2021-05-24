Home

News

Fiji can potentially cut food import bill: Dr Reddy

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 11, 2022 6:00 am
Agriculture Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy. [Source: Supplied]

The country can potentially cut down its food import bill by $24.1million.

This was highlighted by Agriculture Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy while speaking to farmers in Ovalau, saying this can only be achieved on the backs of farmers.

In 2017, Fiji’s food import bill was estimated at $79.49million.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds Fiji relies largely on imported produce to meet the demand of the tourism sector due to steady supply, high quality and prices that are sometimes lower than local produce.

The Ministry under its “Our Community Agriculture” programme provided offer letters to Duavata Farmers Group from Vuma Village and Natokalau Vegetable Growers from Natokalau Village, Nasinu Ovalau.

The two clusters on the island of Ovalau will pioneer the programme under the Ministry of Agriculture’s development strategy to enhance linkages between the tourism sector and local farming communities.

The villages will be provided $3000 cash to clear and prepare their land and plant crops to sell to the nearest hotel.

Both Duavata Farmers Group and Natokalau Vegetable Growers will supply to the New Mavida Hotel in Levuka.

