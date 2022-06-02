Fiji can be friends with everyone: US

US Charge' d'Affaires Tony Greubel.

The United States Embassy in Suva says there is no reason why Fiji can’t be friends with China while still maintaining strong relations with Western governments.

US President Joe Biden in a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden yesterday re-affirmed that America is distrustful of China wanting a more prominent position in the Pacific.

Biden has also pointed out attempts to sign a security pact with ten Pacific nations including Fiji as cause for concern.

As tension persists over China’s push into the Pacific, US Charge’ d’Affaires Tony Greubel says there is no question of Fiji choosing one or the other.

“The whole objective is to be friends with everyone. We do think China has a role for development in the region. There’s nothing saying that we don’t want them here. They have a lot to offer. The United States has a long relationship with China, they’re one of our main trading partners.”

Greubel adds as far as international diplomacy goes, the US will continue to raise issues with the Fijian government where it sees matters of concern.

However, at the end of the day, he agrees that Fiji will make decisions which are in its best interest.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has stated publicly that Fiji’s international engagements have nothing to do with geopolitical point-scoring.

He says Fiji will partner with nations that have shared values and are committed to development along with key priority areas such as climate change and COVID recovery.