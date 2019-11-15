Fiji calls on stronger global commitment for climate action

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama stresses there is a need for countries to embrace firm commitments to curb their emissions, particularly those with highly-developed economies.

Bainimarama delivered the statement today at the UN virtual meeting on “Climate Vulnerable Forum Leaders Event held at the margins of UNGA 75.

In reflecting on Fiji’s message conveyed at the Global Smart Energy Summit, Bainimarama made it clear that these commitments, whether for 2030 or 2050, are not aimless targets adding that they are life-or-death deadlines.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister also admits that speaking in such harsh terms is, harsh adding that leaders of vulnerable countries, know more than anyone that the reality their people live with, day in and day out, is much, harsher.

Bainimarama says it is his job to speak out and as vulnerable nations with vulnerable economies, heads of countries must come together and hold the high-emitting countries accountable.

“China recently announced a net-zero target by 2060. Microsoft, Apple, Google and Facebook recently announced net-zero targets of their own, with some even going further by pledging to remove their historical carbon footprint. So for companies and administrations who balk at the idea of putting their commitments in writing, know that those whose lives depend on your action are watching you. You have no excuse.”

He highlighted to world leaders that by making a commitment and putting a plan in writing the rest of the world can count on their progress, instead of living in fear, they can have hope for their countries’ future, and the future of their children and grandchildren.