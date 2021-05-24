Fiji calls on leaders to take action

Fiji has called on global leaders and energy decision-makers to take concrete steps to shift the energy transition to the next level.

This was highlighted by Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Jone Usamate who recently participated at the 12th Session of the International Renewable Energy Agency’s (IRENA) Assembly which was held virtually.

The global meeting brought together virtually more than 1,100 delegates from 137 countries including Heads of State, Ministers, Heads of International Organisations and CEOs, and took place under the overarching theme ‘Energy Transition: From Commitment to Action’ – reflecting the growing need to translate bold ambition into concrete steps that accelerate the shift to a cleaner, fairer and more resilient energy system for our collective future.

During his intervention, Minister Usamate stresses that leaders need to move into energy transition in the coming decade and accelerate actions at the speed necessitated by climate, energy and development imperatives.

Usamate adds that during the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, Fiji together with Small Island Development States (SIDS) through the leadership of the Fijian Prime Minister have voiced their concern with the developed countries and heavy carbon emitters on the urgency to take decisive and concrete actions to reduce their carbon emissions.

Fiji’s participation at the IRENA Assembly was supported through Fiji’s Mission in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Fiji’s Ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Naipote Katonitabua reiterated that Fiji together with Small Island Developing States (SIDS) needs to continuously engage with IRENA and seek their expertise in formulating renewable projects to realise the targets in our Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) for a greener, bluer and sustainable future and further advance our commitment to climate change and oceans.