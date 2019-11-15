Fiji calls for more climate action

Fiji is working with the United Kingdom to address the huge challenge that is climate change.

Fiji has been a leader in its advocacy for urgent action to deal with the climate crisis.

Minister for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the need for action is more urgent than ever, yet nations’ collective climate commitments still fall short of averting climate catastrophe.

He says Fiji is working closely with its partners, like the UK, to pioneer innovative financial solutions, such as blue bonds and to bridge the gap in climate-related finance in the most vulnerable countries

This was highlighted in a virtual meeting between Sayed-Khaiyum and UK’s Minister for the Pacific and the Environment Lord Zac Goldsmith.

The two ministers discussed ways of working together.

The UK will host the next United Nations Climate Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November next year.