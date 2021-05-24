Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Ten new COVID-19 deaths with 264 new infections|Nine COVID patients in critical condition|COVID stigma hinders treatment and care|Police continue COVID Health enforcement|Ministry endorses the use of AgRDT|Decreasing cases not reflective of illnesses and deaths|Vaccination is key to ending island wide outbreak|Japan to provide AstraZeneca vaccine|50% vaccination will see infections drop|18 more dead from COVID-19|Six COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Fiji receives an additional 100,000 vaccine|No signs of Delta mutation in Fiji|New ambulances will boost COVID response|Businesses discuss adherence to COVID protocols|Equipment needed to test for new variant|Labasa drive-thru vaccination gets off to slow start|Three more COVID deaths and over 600 new cases|Over 200 COVID patients hospitalized in the Central Division|Vaccinated people are less likely to die from COVID-19: Dr Waqainabete|Ministry beefs up vaccination campaign in the Lau Group|COVID-19 battle not over yet, villagers warned|More vaccinations will decrease new infections: MoH|COVID-Safe protocols need to continue|Another youngster dies as Fiji records six more COVID deaths|
Full Coverage

News

Fiji calls for action on latest climate report

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 11, 2021 12:55 pm

Human activity is changing the climate in unprecedented and irreversible ways.

This is highlighted in the latest report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released on Monday.

The landmark study warns of increasingly extreme heatwaves, droughts and flooding, and a key temperature limit being broken in just over a decade.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji has more reasons than most having been battered by climate change and rising sea levels.

Speaking to the BBC, Minister for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that since 2016, Fiji has had about 13 cyclones.

He adds that Cyclone Winston which was the strongest storm to hit the Southern Hemisphere wiped out one-third of the value of our GDP within 36 hours.

Sayed-Khaiyum says there are enormous repercussions including about 45 villages and living areas that need to be moved to higher ground.

“From our perspective, there needs to be more investment in terms of adaptation. Because we have to adapt to the changing environment. It is not just about building sea walls for example of relocating people to higher ground but it also means your infrastructure. We’ve made our case with the World Bank. Even though we are deemed to be a middle-income country, they are now affording us concessional financing because of our vulnerability to climate change.”

Now with a clear warning from the IPCC report, Sayed-Khaiyum says he hopes countries at COP 26 will make promises and see them through.

“There is that appetite, there are some countries that are large emitters are seeing the not perhaps from a moral perspective but more from an economic perspective, that there needs to be a shift towards a bluer, greener economy. And that there are job opportunities in that too.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted that Fiji is walking the talk and has given an undertaking to go carbon neutral by 2050.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.