Fiji Cabbies hopeful for brighter future

The newly formed Fiji Cabbies Operators Association has welcomed the removal of 20 cents fuel tax.

General Secretary, Sanjesh Lal says this will bring relief to taxi operators in the coming months.

He says the recovery from the impact of the pandemic and the lifting of restrictions is a welcome sight.

Lal says the association members have also welcomed the implementation of the Open Taxi Rank System scheduled on April 25th.

He adds the system will align Fiji’s Taxi industry to international standards.

Lal says the Association will soon launch its website which will outline its services and vision in taking the industry to the next level.

He highlights they also want to explore options to go digital so the public can use M-PAiSA and My Cash to make payments for services provided to them.