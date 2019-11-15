Fiji Bureau of Statistics to roll out survey

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics is currently in preparations for the Fiji Multi-Indicator Cluster Survey which will be held in March next year.

The Bureau will have 16 teams comprising of seven officers that will be going throughout Fiji to collect information.

Chief Executive Kemueli Naiqama says the teams will have specialized training to carry out this work.

“This will take around 6 to 8 weeks of data collection however the prepare work we have to start preparing the team, internal staff to familiarize themselves with the questionnaires and the use of tablets and then well start tra9inig the enumerators around January and February next year.”

He says they are taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic restriction during the eight weeks period.

There will be general household questions, questions for our women from age group 15 to 49, questions for men from age 15 to 49, questions for Children from age 5 to17 and children under five.

As well as questions on water quality drinking water.