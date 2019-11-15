World Statistics Day celebrated

Statistics are important to identify the challenges and issues faced by a country.

Today the Fiji Bureau of Statistics in Suva celebrated the third World Statistics Day commemorating the significance of data collation and dissemination.

UNFPA Pacific Sub-Regional Office Assistant Representative Virisila Raitamata says it may be seldom recognized as an essential exercise but data collection plays an important role in the running of a country.

“With better data, we will have a better understanding of the challenges people are facing and how much progress we are making in improving their lives and protecting their rights”

Fiji Bureau of Statistics Chief Executive Kemueli Naiqama says statisticians must continue to uphold standards while disseminating information.

“Today, we stand together with International Agencies to celebrate this important day and work together in partnership to address data gaps and integration of data sources to capture other areas where appropriate data is lacking or underdeveloped”

Naiqama says statisticians must always recognize the importance of their work.

“Let’s continue to work hard in the collation of important data and provide our users with meaningful statistics which will help them connect to the rest of the world”

The Bureau is preparing for the Fiji Multi-Indicator Cluster Survey Awareness Programme.