Fiji building sustainable and inclusive cities of the future

If the world fails to meet the challenges of climate change, inequality will worsen and cities will spiral into patterns of devastating vulnerability.

Speaking during a side-event along the margins of the 10th World Urban Forum in Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the unprecedented waves of urban migration and a warming world means cities are on a crossroad.

Bainimarama says climate change fuels urbanization and people in rural areas are defencelessly driven to the perceived safety of cities.

“People can’t lift themselves out of poverty if their homes are constantly inundated by floodwaters, washing away any progress they’ve made since the last storm. Nations can’t achieve gender equity when rising seas and super-storms force citizens to forgo work to care for their children and manage their households.”

Bainimarama says Fiji is confidently building strong, sustainable and inclusive cities of the future.

“We’re making outsized investments in durable all-weather infrastructure, stronger roads, crossings and water plants, underground electric cabling and seawalls. We’re pursuing a Pacific-wide network of blue shipping, and we’re working to foster a stronger culture of communal transportation. We’re implementing nature-based solutions – like the planting of millions of trees and mangroves – to protect and beautify communities. We’re regularising informal settlers on state land, granting them the peace of mind, security, and financial benefits of owning their homes.”

The Head of Government says Fiji will continue to listen, lead and lend our perspective in implementing the New Agenda.