The budget is necessary under current circumstances: EU

The Ambassador of the European Union Delegation for the Pacific Sujiro Seam has applauded the Government for producing a budget that is necessary.

Seam says the new budget focuses on economic recovery while trying to help and protect those currently unemployed.

He adds the Fijian Government has introduced relief packages and policies needed in this difficult time.

“You have a lot of people who lost their jobs or source of income so the second necessary element is the social safety net and we have that to help and protect the people who are unemployed. I think this is also giving a good signal to all the main engine for recovery which is the private sector by simplifying and lowering the cost of doing business in this country so I think this is a good budget.”

The Ambassador was part of a discussion regarding the UN socio-economic impact assessment on COVID 19.

UN Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha says the consolidated report was presented to the Government during the consultation process prior to the announcement of the budget.