Banks agree to extend loan deferment options

Banks have given their undertaking that all Fijians whose loans repayments have been affected by COVID-19, will be able to apply for a repayment holiday until the end of the year.

Sayed-Khaiyum says on top of $3.4b in loan repayments already deferred the Association of Banks agreed to defer loan repayments.

The Government will continue to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises through highly concessionary loan packages.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says in addition to $30m set aside for this initiative last year, an additional $30m has been allocated.