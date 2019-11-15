RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9million

The Republic of the Fiji Military Forces has been allocated a total of $81million in the 2020/2021 Budget.

This is a decrease compared to the $95.9million received by the Force in the last financial year.

The allocation is the support from the government in ensuring that the RFMF maintains the security and defence of the Fijian people.

Article continues after advertisement

It will also enable the Force to employ the latest technologies and defence strategies to address emerging security threats in the country and during peacekeeping missions.

RFMF’s Engineering Corps carries out an extensive range of development projects across the country that improves the living conditions of ordinary Fijians.

Its Naval Division provides surveillance in Fiji’s 1.3 million square kilometres of Exclusive Economic Zone and is also responsible for overseeing maritime search and rescue missions in the Fiji waters.

While delivering the 2020/2021 Budget address, Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum commended the efforts done by the RFMF for being the front liners in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’d like to thank the officers of our disciplined forces for literally saving lives by enforcing those directives to the letter, including the ongoing maintenance of our nationwide curfew. I’d like to particularly thank the RFMF who as we gather here, are monitoring government-funded quarantine facilities to support the impregnable wall we’ve built between Fijians and border quarantine cases of COVID-19.”

The 2020-2021 Budget allocation for RFMF is strategically geared towards transforming RFMF through technical capacity and capability enhancements across all units, ensuring a more vibrant and modern Military Force.

The RFMF currently has 3,500 active personnel with approximately 6,000 reserve personnel.