FIJIAN BUDGET
Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Water and Electricity concessions extended|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|Massive $2b stimulus package announced|Pay cuts announced for top brass, other Civil Servants not affected|Major tax deductions announced in new budget|All stamp duty abolished|Fijian economy will not recover for years: Minister|Four new Police Stations to be constructed in new financial year|Government expenditure likely to be reduced in the new budget|Defense Ministry to base approaches on budget allocation|
Full Coverage

Budget 2020-21

Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 19, 2020 8:32 am
The Accident Compensation Commission says the reduction in the Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect their ability to compensate accident victims. [File Photo]

The Accident Compensation Commission says the reduction in the Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect their ability to compensate accident victims.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced a reduction of the Motor Vehicle Accident Levy by 50% effective from 1 st August to 31st July 2021 to provide relief to motor vehicle owners for a period of one year as the nation copes with the impacts of COVID-19

In a statement, ACCF says they fully support the decision to significantly reduce the Motor Vehicle Accident Levy as this will certainly ease the financial burden on motor vehicle owners in this difficult time.

Article continues after advertisement

ACCF says they continue to receive and process applications for compensation.

To date, ACCF has paid over $12 million in compensation for motor vehicle, employment and school accidents and.

ACCF says funding for the compensation payments comes from the Motor Vehicle Accident Levy that motor vehicle owners pay to the Land Transport Authority and 40% of the 1% FNU Levy paid by employers.
The Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will continue to be payable to the Land Transport Authority.

