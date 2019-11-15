Rabuka believes sharing responsibility can help Fiji economy

Leader of Opposition Sitiveni Rabuka believes that Fiji could get through this economic downturn if we all share collective responsibility.

While contributing to the budget debate, Rabuka suggested that government urgently consider convening a National Summit where representatives of key stakeholders from different communities can participate.

He adds the people of Fiji must unite and stand together in these trying times urging that government prioritize the human side of everything and keeping in mind the future of our citizens.

“Indeed the whole world needs to stand together to fight this pandemic and come out of the predicament we are in today. In view of this, I urge the FijiFirst government to consider and foster genuine discussion on this issue among political parties and communities to build trust and confidence to fight the current economic downturn.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka is one of the reasons Fiji’s economy came to a standstill some 30 years ago.

During the budget debate in Parliament today, Rabuka labelled the latest national budget as irresponsible, rudderless and a deceiving budget.

He went on to claim that Fiji First does not take on board ideas from the opposition.

Bainimarama says Rabuka needs to own up and accept that Fiji has suffered for too long due to the action of some.