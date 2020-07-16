Pay cuts announced for top brass, other Civil Servants not affected

Salaries of all Government Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive’s and Heads of Commissions and Independent Bodies will be cut by 10 percent.

However, there will be no pay cut for any other civil servants.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced this tonight as he delivered the 20202/2021 Budget.

Article continues after advertisement

This pay cut comes into effected from August 1 and does not apply to the Judiciary and Legislature.

Sayed-Khaiyum says all MPs will continue to be on reduced pay.

“In our COVID-19 response budget, we announced Government Ministers, including Parliamentarians, will take the first pay cut of 20 percent in light of dramatic hits to government revenue. A move that was mirrored later by New Zealand. We didn’t do that because it saved a large sum of money, we did it to but needed to stand solidarity with all those reeling from COVID’s job killing effect. That cut which came more rapidly that our Kiwi counterparts will remain through the next year.”

To cut expenses, Fiji’s Missions in Washington DC, Seoul, Port Moresby, Brussels and Kuala Lumpur will be closed permanently.

2020/2021 National Budget Address 2020/2021 National Budget Address Posted by FBC News on Thursday, 16 July 2020