Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Massive $2b stimulus package announced|Fijian economy will not recover for years: Minister|New FNPF assistance announced|Major tax deductions announced in new budget|Pay cuts announced for top brass, other Civil Servants not affected|All stamp duty abolished|Four new Police Stations to be constructed in new financial year|FRA’s budget reduced by $70.5m|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|Business-friendly measures extended|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Government expenditure likely to be reduced in the new budget|Defense Ministry to base approaches on budget allocation|
Full Coverage

Budget 2020-21

Pay cuts announced for top brass, other Civil Servants not affected

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
July 17, 2020 8:59 pm

Salaries of all Government Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive’s and Heads of Commissions and Independent Bodies will be cut by 10 percent.

However, there will be no pay cut for any other civil servants.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced this tonight as he delivered the 20202/2021 Budget.

Article continues after advertisement

This pay cut comes into effected from August 1 and does not apply to the Judiciary and Legislature.

Sayed-Khaiyum says all MPs will continue to be on reduced pay.

“In our COVID-19 response budget, we announced Government Ministers, including Parliamentarians, will take the first pay cut of 20 percent in light of dramatic hits to government revenue. A move that was mirrored later by New Zealand. We didn’t do that because it saved a large sum of money, we did it to but needed to stand solidarity with all those reeling from COVID’s job killing effect. That cut which came more rapidly that our Kiwi counterparts will remain through the next year.”

To cut expenses, Fiji’s Missions in Washington DC, Seoul, Port Moresby, Brussels and Kuala Lumpur will be closed permanently.

2020/2021 National Budget Address

2020/2021 National Budget Address

Posted by FBC News on Thursday, 16 July 2020

Members of parliament are seen heading into parliament for the 2020-2021 Fijian National Budget announcement. #FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJBudget

Posted by FBC News on Friday, 17 July 2020

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.