FIJIAN BUDGET
Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 19, 2020 7:40 am
Minister for Economy Aiyaz-Sayed-Khaiyum. [File Photo]

The Parenthood Assistance Payments has been suspended.

The scheme was announced during the 2018/2019 budget aimed at assisting mothers from families with a household income below $30, 000 where $1000 grant was being given when a child was born.

Since the launch over 20,427 applications were processed with more than $20.4m dispersed to parents who registered their children.

Article continues after advertisement

During 2020/2021 national budget announcement on Friday night, Minister for Economy Aiyaz-Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted the need to focus on families whose finances have been affected.

“Again, it’s important we target resources on families facing the most severe hit to their finances rather than more broadly-focused assistance payments. We’ll be taking the next year to review these payments to determine when and if they’ll resume.”

Meanwhile, Sayed-Khaiyum says the bus fare for pensioners will be lowered by ten dollars a month given the low usage recorded and a general COVID-associated drop in travel.

