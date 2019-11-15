NGO says economic confidence must be maintained

Local NGO Dialogue Fiji says the budget has generally exceeded expectations of Fijians.

Executive Director Nilesh Lal says protecting businesses from insolvency is the most sustainable way to saving jobs and maintaining household incomes and this budget has sought to do that.

Lal adds the wide-ranging incentives and concessions will hopefully provide the boost that some struggling businesses desperately needed.

He also says if confidence in the economy is undermined government efforts can be frustrated, and so it is critical for all Fijians to be positive and optimistic.