Massive $2b budget announced

Government has announced a massive $2 billion stimulus package to fight the impact of COVID-19 and assist Fijians and businesses to get back on their feet.

Minister of Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made this announcement while delivering the 2020/2021 Budget tonight.

Government spend will stand at around $3.67b, while revenue is projected at around $1.6b.

The deficit will stand at 20.2 percent debt and pushing the debt to GDP ratio to 83.4 percent.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they will have to resort to borrowing.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Fijian economy might not fully recover for years to come but also quality of employment for the future generations has been affected by the impact of COVID-19.

He says this is the reason Government needs to look at measures to help and ensure that we start a recovery process now and this includes we need visitors back through our tourism industry.

Sayed-Khaiyum says we will have the single largest contraction of our economy by 21.7%, adding one-third of our workforce have either lost their jobs or are on reduced hours.

He says through the Fiji National Provident Fund assistance, 86,000 affected Fijians were assisted in phase one, while another 26,000 were helped in phase two.

Over $62 million has been paid out with Government topping account with $12m.

Sayed-Khaiyum says world-wide there has been a five percent contraction in the economy, which has been the worst in 100 years.

He says 40 % of our GDP has gone as tourism has dried up and this includes the largest contraction of our economy by 21.7%.

The Minister going on to say that over 300 million jobs have been lost world wide and a further 1.25billion jobs at serious risks.

The impact of coronavirus has affected Government and the latest budget announcement comes after a $1 billion stimulus package that was announced in COVID-19 response budget earlier this year.

This saw revenue estimated at just over $2.5b, while expenses was estimated at over $3.5b.

Prior to COVID-19 impacting the world, last year Government had set its expenditure at $3.84 billion and total revenue forecast at $3.49 billion, with our net deficit at $349.2 million or 2.7 percent of our Gross Domestic Product.

Furthermore last year, Government expenditure growth was forecast at around 4.8 percent while revenue was projected to grow by 7.2 percent and tax revenue growth was expected to be around 5.9 percent in line with the nominal GDP growth rate.

