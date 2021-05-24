Home

Market vendors make budget submissions

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 30, 2021 6:13 am

Minister for Economy and Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum met with respective municipal market vendors as virtual budget consultations continue.

Sayed-Khaiyum met with various Market Vendors Associations from around the country and the Fiji/New Zealand, New Zealand/Fiji, Fiji/Australia, Australia/Fiji and Fiji/USA Business Councils.

Discussions at the consultations focused on meeting the national vaccination herd immunity target, working in a COVID-safe environment and creating business-friendly policies.

The consultation also allowed participants to make submissions on the budget and discuss challenges caused by the current outbreak of COVID-19.

The Economy Minister also highlighted key initiatives undertaken by the Government that has assisted Fijians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sayed-Khaiyum has also stressed the importance of working towards increasing the number of vaccinated citizens and keeping Fijians employed so that they are able to provide for their families.

 

