Major tax deductions announced in new budget

The government has announced tax deduction for certain business arenas in Fiji as the country strives to new economic recovery activities.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the South Pacific Stock Exchange will offer a 150 percent reduction on interest paid on corporate bonds.

Sayed-Khaiyuim adds this innovative approach will assist the country to capture massive markets and investment opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement

He states that Fiji in the past decade has thoughtfully structured its tax regime suited to an open global economy.

“Cut corporate and income tax rate, reduced VAT and raised the personal income tax threshold. We raised stamp duty and departure tax as well as taxes on alcohol and tobacco. We introduce STT and ECAL along with the social responsibly tax for those earning more than $270, 000 annually.”

The Minister reveals that a major tax deduction will take place in the tourism industry following consultations with tourism stakeholders.

He adds, these incentives have been carefully re-designed to ensure our tourism industry at least returns to a certain stage of normalcy.

“We are limiting the 6% turnover tax, number two we’re reducing the Environment and Climate Adaptation Levy from 10% to 5% across the board. Three, we shaving $100 of the departure tax. In other words, it’s no longer $200, it’ll be $100. For the reduced ECAL, the turnover threshold is now $3m annually more than double the previous amount of $1.25m. So for mid-size tourism operators like restaurants, rental car companies and cafes, ECAL is dropping to Zero .”

Sayed-Khaiyum says these tax reductions alone represent last year’s revenue collection of $500m that entails unprecedented sacrifices of government revenue.

He highlighted there will be a 50 percent reduction excise taxes on alcohol at hotels, bars and restaurants.

The reduction will eventuate a drop in price structure for rooms, food and alcohols and tourism operators are urged to consider making these changes to their cost structure permanent.