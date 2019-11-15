Home

It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 21, 2020 6:33 am
The Land Transport Authority says the 2020/2021 National Budget is a well-rounded one. [File Photo]

The Land Transport Authority says the 2020/2021 National Budget is a well-rounded one.

It caters for communities across many sectors and has restored confidence across the country.

LTA Board Director Ashok Patel says despite the damage done by COVID-19, the Budget has taken steps to induce positive growth by empowering Fijians.

Patel says the authority will continue to make services accessible to Fijians.

He adds they recently opened offices in Lami and the Nadi back road with the aim of decentralizing LTA services.

The Authority says it wants Fijians to be able to easily access services without having to travel long distances to a single location.

LTA has also identified an alternative site to the Sports City office which was shut down during COVID-19.

Apart from physical office locations, services can now be accessed online in the form of e-Services.

Over 70,000 Fijian license holders have already registered online.

