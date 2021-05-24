Insurance Council highlights challenges during budget consultations

Members of the Fiji Insurance Council and Fiji Dental Association were part of virtual budget consultations with Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The discussions focused on the premium relief provided by insurance companies, parametric insurance cover, and support for MSMEs and shipping services.

The representatives highlighted challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the cyclones earlier during the year.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum stressed the need to maintain social welfare initiatives, free education, and infrastructure development, access to water and electricity and access to other essential public services.

Sayed-Khaiyum also re-emphasized that to get the country to a state of normalcy, 586,000 adults will have to be vaccinated by October, as this is the only remedy to achieve these benefits.

Participants for the budget consultation with the AG included representatives from LICI, BSP, Sun Insurance and practicing dentists.

Sayed-Khaiyum also met with telecommunications providers yesterday as part of virtual budget consultations.

Telecom Fiji Ltd, FINTEL, Digicel and Vodafone presented their proposals for the National Budget and also spoke on matters related to the Telecommunications sector.

Participants discussed the need to move towards a cashless economy, improve online businesses, online learning, interactive platforms to support students and teachers and highlighted the need to maintain and further enhance Telecommunications infrastructure.

The 2021/2022 national budget is scheduled to be announced on the 16th of this month.