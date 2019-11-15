Budget 2020-21
Home buyers initiative is testament of consumer inclusiveness
July 23, 2020 4:40 pm
The Consumer Council believes the 2020-2021 National budget will help Fijians make their dream of owning a home become a reality.
Chief Executive Seema Shandil says this will be possible as eligible Fijians will now be able to obtain a $30,000 grant to build their first home.
Shandil says a new home is one of the biggest investments of a lifetime and this grant will help Fijians build their future.
She adds the first home buyers program is a testament of consumer inclusiveness in the budget as ordinary Fijians, earning less than $50,000 will be eligible for this grant.
The Chief Executive says Fijians earning more than $50,000 have not been deprived of this grant either as they will be given $20,000 to build their first homes and $5,000 to purchase one.
Shandil says this is a tremendous initiative putting the dream of homeownership within reach for thousands more Fijian families.