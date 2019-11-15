Home

Home buyers initiative is testament of consumer inclusiveness

Kreetika Kumar
July 23, 2020
The Consumer Council believes the 2020-2021 National budget will help Fijians make their dream of owning a home become a reality.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says this will be possible as eligible Fijians will now be able to obtain a $30,000 grant to build their first home.

Shandil says a new home is one of the biggest investments of a lifetime and this grant will help Fijians build their future.

She adds the first home buyers program is a testament of consumer inclusiveness in the budget as ordinary Fijians, earning less than $50,000 will be eligible for this grant.

The Chief Executive says Fijians earning more than $50,000 have not been deprived of this grant either as they will be given $20,000 to build their first homes and $5,000 to purchase one.

Shandil says this is a tremendous initiative putting the dream of homeownership within reach for thousands more Fijian families.

 

