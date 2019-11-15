Government expenditure likely to be reduced in the new budget

Fiji will learn of its latest budget at 7.30 tonight and it is one of the most anticipated in modern-day history.

All eyes will be on Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum as this budget is expected to be totally confined to countering the impact of COVID-19.

This week, FBC News has profiled the retail sector, manufacturers’ government ministries, and average Fijians on what their hopes are.

The general consensus is that government expenditure will be reduced while stimulus packages for the private sector will be prioritized to spur economic activity amidst the financial chaos caused by COVID-19.

The economic downturn means government revenue is low, and so the writing is on the wall and there will be less to go around for all ministries.

Housing and Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says they will have to work on whatever allocation is provided to them in the budget.

“Obviously it must be based on the country’s economy. We know for sure that we have to do more with less.”

The Ministry of Economy is likely to maintain its policy of directing larger portions of the budget to Health and Education, but at a reduced level.

It’s estimated that tax collection by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has dropped by up to fifty percent, and this will have an impact on how much money can be channeled to other ministries.

Some tough decisions will have to be made about which initiatives can be maintained, and where the funding will come from.

Association of Banks President Saud Minam says the banking sector and businesses are hoping the budget announcement will provide more assurances and confidence in doing business.

“It should be a stimulus budget where we need to put some money into it and bring some activity into the market. Those are some sorts of things that they’re looking at as far as my personal view, I think that’s the only way to do it”.

With thousands of people without jobs or on reduced hours, everyday Fijians are pinning their hopes on the budget as well.

All these and other factors mean less income for state-funded programmes like roads, water projects and a long list of capital expenditures.

Tonight’s announcement will reveal where funds will be directed.

Speculation is already rife on possible increases in tax while the government has already confirmed it has had talks with the World Bank and Asian Development Bank for additional loans to shore up a shortfall in revenue.

What remains to be seen is whether the government can maintain it’s tried and tested formula for budget allocations given the blow that Fiji has taken due to the Coronavirus.

You can watch the budget announcement live on FBC TV at 7.30pm.