FRA’s budget reduced by $70.5m

The Fiji Roads Authority has been allocated $348.9m in the 2020/2021 budget, a reduction of $70.5m from the last financial year.

This amount was up from $276.5m in government’s COVID-19 Response Budget, with $70m allocated for road rehabilitation.

This is part of the government’s approach towards infrastructure development.

Article continues after advertisement

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says new procedures will be introduced for the effective and efficient execution of certain infrastructure projects.

These include the new maternity wing at the CWM hospital, construction of new PM’s complex and completion of police stations among others.

He states to enlist more private sector investors in this construction boom, the government will offer the commercial industrial developers a fast track process to obtain building permits.

“The Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport has established a building permits evaluation committee to ensure all applications are processed within 60 days of the date of submission, establishing a single source for all aspects of applications and a speedy turn-around for approval.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says a 20-year-tax holiday or up to 60 percent tax deduction on renovation will be imposed to investors who venture to build or upgrade hospitals.