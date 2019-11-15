Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Massive $2b stimulus package announced|Fijian economy will not recover for years: Minister|New FNPF assistance announced|Major tax deductions announced in new budget|Pay cuts announced for top brass, other Civil Servants not affected|All stamp duty abolished|Four new Police Stations to be constructed in new financial year|FRA’s budget reduced by $70.5m|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|Business-friendly measures extended|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Government expenditure likely to be reduced in the new budget|Defense Ministry to base approaches on budget allocation|
Full Coverage

Budget 2020-21

FRA’s budget reduced by $70.5m

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 17, 2020 8:49 pm
The Fiji Roads Authority has been allocated $348.9m in the 2020/2021 budget, a reduction of $70.5m from the last financial year. [File Photo]

The Fiji Roads Authority has been allocated $348.9m in the 2020/2021 budget, a reduction of $70.5m from the last financial year.

This amount was up from $276.5m in government’s COVID-19 Response Budget, with $70m allocated for road rehabilitation.

This is part of the government’s approach towards infrastructure development.

Article continues after advertisement

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says new procedures will be introduced for the effective and efficient execution of certain infrastructure projects.

These include the new maternity wing at the CWM hospital, construction of new PM’s complex and completion of police stations among others.

He states to enlist more private sector investors in this construction boom, the government will offer the commercial industrial developers a fast track process to obtain building permits.

“The Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport has established a building permits evaluation committee to ensure all applications are processed within 60 days of the date of submission, establishing a single source for all aspects of applications and a speedy turn-around for approval.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says a 20-year-tax holiday or up to 60 percent tax deduction on renovation will be imposed to investors who venture to build or upgrade hospitals.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.