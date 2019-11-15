Home

Four new Police Stations to be constructed in new financial year

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 17, 2020 8:49 pm

The 2020/2021 national budget will allow for the constructions of new Police Stations in Nakasi, Nadi, Lautoka and Nalawa.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum government will continue to see that Fiji’s disciplined forces have access to the funding they need to remain a shield between Fijians and threats to their well-being.

Sayed-Khaiyum says that government will be promoting 257 officers to senior positions adding that they will also be recruiting 137 new officers to bolster the ranks of Fiji Police.

The Economy Minister says they will also be regularizing the position of Special Constable adding that another $6m has been allocated to complete the second phase of the Fiji Police Force reform and restructure program.

