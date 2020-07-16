Home

FIJIAN BUDGET
FNPF: Over $62m paid out to Fijians affected

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 17, 2020 9:04 pm

Eighty-six thousand Fijians accessed relief payments from their Fiji National Provident Fund general account in phase one of the Government’s unemployment benefit scheme.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says another 26,000 accessing relief payments in phase two.

He adds over $62m has been paid out to Fijians affected by the pandemic with the Government stepping in with around $12m to top accounts to ensure all full payments were delivered to all who were qualified.

The Minister in his National Budget address says in the third phase of unemployment relief will be funded by government with another $20m.

