Fijian economy will not recover for years: Minister

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Fijian economy might not fully recover for years to come but also quality of employment for the future generations has been affected by the impact of COVID-19.

He made this revelation in his opening remarks for his 2020/2021 National Budget delivery.

He says this is the reason Government needs to look at measures to help and ensure that we start a recovery process now and this includes we need visitors back through our tourism industry.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says we will have the single largest contraction of our economy by 21.7%, adding one-third of our workforce have either lost their jobs or are on reduced hours.

He says through the Fiji National Provident Fund assistance, 86,000 affected Fijians were assisted in phase one, while another 26,000 were helped in phase two.

Over $62 million has been paid out with Government topping account with $12m.

Sayed-Khaiyum says world-wide there has been a five percent contraction in the economy, which has been the worst in 100 years.

He says 40 % of our GDP has gone as tourism has dried up and this includes the largest contraction of our economy by 21.7%.

The Minister going on to say that over 300 million jobs have been lost world wide and a further 1.25 billion jobs at serious risks.

2020/2021 National Budget Address 2020/2021 National Budget Address Posted by FBC News on Thursday, 16 July 2020