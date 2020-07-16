Home

FIJIAN BUDGET
Massive $2b budget announced|Fijian economy will not recover for years: Minister|FNPF: Over $62m paid out to Fijians affected|All stamp duty abolished|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Government expenditure likely to be reduced in the new budget|Defense Ministry to base approaches on budget allocation|
FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 17, 2020 8:36 pm

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has been funded $8m in the 2020/2021 National Budget.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the funds will help keep our public officials in the private sector honest.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji’s overly custom system has put too much power in the hands of custom officers which leads inevitably to inconsistency and uncertainty and sometimes corruption.

He adds many importers have found themselves in the mercy of a customs officer.

The Minister adds this is not a system suited to an efficient economy.

