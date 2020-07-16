FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has been funded $8m in the 2020/2021 National Budget.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the funds will help keep our public officials in the private sector honest.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji’s overly custom system has put too much power in the hands of custom officers which leads inevitably to inconsistency and uncertainty and sometimes corruption.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds many importers have found themselves in the mercy of a customs officer.

The Minister adds this is not a system suited to an efficient economy.

2020/2021 National Budget Address 2020/2021 National Budget Address Posted by FBC News on Thursday, 16 July 2020