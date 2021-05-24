Economy Minister continues virtual budget consultations

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum continues to hold virtual budget consultations and recently spoke with members of respective Public Service Vehicle Providers.

This includes members from the Fiji Minibus Association, Fiji Taxi Association, Fiji Mini Bus Association, the Fiji Institute of Engineers and Fiji Institute of Accountants.

This gave the members time to share their views on the challenges caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic and provided recommendations for the upcoming 2021-2022 National Budget.

The consultation also focused on the importance of vaccination, safe reopening of businesses and the relief that the Government is providing for employers and employees during this time of crisis.

Sayed-Khaiyum also encouraged members participating in the consultation on the importance of being vaccinated and how they can utilise various social media platforms to encourage their customers on the importance of getting vaccinated.

The Economy Minister also held consultations earlier this week with members of the Suva Retailers Association, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Non-Government Organisations (NGOs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the Fiji Bus Operators Association.

The 2021/2022 National Budget will be announced on the 16th of next month.

The announcement will be made at 7.30pm.