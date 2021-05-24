Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
180 new cases recorded|Test positivity average stands at 4.4 percent|All Year 12 and 13 projects cancelled|More than 36,000 food ration packs distributed in lock down areas|Collective approach needed says Waqainabete|MOH commends and encourages frontliners|NZ stands by Fiji in times of need|37 police officers test positive for COVID-19|Nausori market shutdown|Australia stands ready to support Fiji|Ministry was well prepared|Strict checkpoints in Qauia settlement|Four men drinking grog amongst 33 arrested|Navua resident faces challenges due to pandemic|Jobs for Nature Rehabilitation program launched|Save the Children Fiji supports thousands of families|Unethical online shopping practices a concern|126 new COVID-19 infections with another death recorded|Temporary closure of New World Supermarket Nausori|48 hour lockdown for Qauia Settlement|Delayed Services at Nausori Emergency Department|Test positivity rate hits 4.1 percent|Vaccine not dumped in Fiji says Feakes|Additional isolation facilities needed in Lami and Nausori|Ministry launches COVID-19 dashboard|
Full Coverage

Budget 2020-21

Economy Minister continues virtual budget consultations

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 23, 2021 5:53 am

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum continues to hold virtual budget consultations and recently spoke with members of respective Public Service Vehicle Providers.

This includes members from the Fiji Minibus Association, Fiji Taxi Association, Fiji Mini Bus Association, the Fiji Institute of Engineers and Fiji Institute of Accountants.

This gave the members time to share their views on the challenges caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic and provided recommendations for the upcoming 2021-2022 National Budget.

Article continues after advertisement

The consultation also focused on the importance of vaccination, safe reopening of businesses and the relief that the Government is providing for employers and employees during this time of crisis.

Sayed-Khaiyum also encouraged members participating in the consultation on the importance of being vaccinated and how they can utilise various social media platforms to encourage their customers on the importance of getting vaccinated.

The Economy Minister also held consultations earlier this week with members of the Suva Retailers Association, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Non-Government Organisations (NGOs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the Fiji Bus Operators Association.

The 2021/2022 National Budget will be announced on the 16th of next month.

The announcement will be made at 7.30pm.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.