Economy Minister continues virtual budget consultations

Minister for Economy and Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum continues to hold virtual budget consultations to hear their submissions to the upcoming 2021-2022 National Budget.

Sayed-Khaiyum recently met with stakeholders from the Saw Millers Association, Forestry, Loggers Association/Businesses and the Fishing Industry Association.

In addressing the participants during the consultations, the Economy Minister stressed the importance of the forestry and fisheries sectors for employment creation, export earnings, and overall economic diversification.

Submissions were made for improvements in processing time for certifications/ permits, tax incentives, and access to finance for vessel replacement.

The participants also discussed ways to ensure that Fiji flagged ships are competitive in the international arena.

Sayed-Khaiyum also held consultations with supermarket chains, hire purchase and finance companies on their submissions to the upcoming National Budget.

He acknowledged the fact that supermarkets have also been impacted by COVID-19 but the provision of food and supplies to lockdown and isolation areas for Fijians remains a priority.

The participants from the supermarket and hire purchase sectors shared similar sentiments of being greatly affected by the current wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Economy Minister also emphasized the importance of getting 586,000 adult Fijians vaccinated because it is the panacea of getting Fiji back on track, revenue levels back up, and businesses earning.

Meanwhile, the 2021/2022 National Budget is scheduled to be announced on the 16th of July.